CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation says a portion of Interstate 86 within the Seneca Nation in Cattaraugus County will be closed next week due to culvert replacement work.

The construction will close Interstate 86 in both directions between exits 23 and 24 starting on October 28 at 7 a.m.

Drivers will be asked to use the detour along New York Route 417.

The work is supposed to last five weeks but could be delayed due to inclement weather.