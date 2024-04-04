Portion of I-90 east in Chautauqua County to close for emergency bridge repair this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced that the eastbound lanes of the thruway (I-90) from exit 60 (Westfield-Mayville-NY Route 394) to exit 59 (Dunkirk-Fredonia-NY Route 60) will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m.

The thruway authority said the closure is to allow crews to "safely remove a severely damaged portion" of the North Road overpass which has been subject to at least three bridge strikes by overheight trucks this year.

The overpass is currently closed to vehicle traffic and after multiple inspections, the thruway authority said it was determined that a damaged girder should be removed and other work should be done to stabilize it.

During the closure, an 18-mile detour will be in place. All eastbound traffic will be diverted off of the highway at exit 60 and motorists should follow Emergency Detour Route “D” onto NY Route 394 east, to US-20 east, to Route 60 north, and reenter the thruway at exit 59 (Dunkirk). The westbound lanes will remain open.

Once it is determined that the overpass is safe, it will be reopened with one lane of alternating traffic.