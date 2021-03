SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A stretch of about seven miles of the I-86 eastbound in Salamanca was closed for several hours due to a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening.

According to New York State Police, the crash was weather related and involved at least 15 vehicles.

NYSP say one person is being treated for minor injuries.

The I-86 eastbound from Exit 21 to Exit 23 reopened around 9:45 p.m., after several hours closed.

We will have more information as it becomes available.