Portion of I-190 south in the vicinity of bridge over Niagara Falls Blvd. to be closed until further notice

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced Friday that a portion of I-190 south in the vicinity of the bridge over Niagara Falls Boulevard will be closed until further notice.

According to the NYSDOT, a truck carrying a shipping container struck the underside of the bridge carrying southbound Interstate 190 over Niagara Falls Boulevard on Thursday morning. A detailed inspection revealed significant damage to the steel girders. The NYSDOT said the collision marked the second time in recent months that the bridge was struck by a commercial vehicle and has further damaged the structure.

I-190 southbound in the vicinity of the bridge will remain closed until further notice. The NYSDOT said it is expediting the design of a repair that will allow for a partial re-opening of the bridge.

"Motorists should be prepared for delays and seek alternate routes if possible. Otherwise, drivers should continue to follow the posted detour at Exit 22, utilizing Connecting Road to re-enter I-190 southbound after crossing the Niagara Falls Boulevard intersection," the NYSDOT said in a release.