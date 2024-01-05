Portion of Harlem Road closed after pedestrian struck

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Harlem Road in West Seneca is closed after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday. Police say a woman was seriously injured after being struck.

Harlem Road is temporarily closed between Clinton Street and Mineral Springs Road.

West Seneca police are investigating and say to expect delays in the area.

7 News is at the scene working to learn more.