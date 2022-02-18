Portion of Campbell Boulevard closed in Amherst due apparent storm sewer collapse

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Campbell Boulevard is closed in Amherst Friday due to an apparent storm sewer collapse.

Amherst Police said Campbell Boulevard between Millersport Highway and Dodge Road in Amherst is closed to all traffic due to a sink hole possibly caused by a broken storm sewer, or water line.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Erie County Sewer Management Division will help with the repair.