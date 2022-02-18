Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Portion of Campbell Boulevard closed in Amherst due apparent storm sewer collapse

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Amherst sinkhole.jpeg
Posted at 1:15 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:50:42-05

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Campbell Boulevard is closed in Amherst Friday due to an apparent storm sewer collapse.

Amherst Police said Campbell Boulevard between Millersport Highway and Dodge Road in Amherst is closed to all traffic due to a sink hole possibly caused by a broken storm sewer, or water line.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Erie County Sewer Management Division will help with the repair.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!