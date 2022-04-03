Portion of Broadway in Buffalo to be closed for eight months for utility work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Broadway in Buffalo is expected to be closed for about eight months beginning Monday.

The New York State Department of Transportation said Broadway will be closed from Elm Street to Oak Street in Buffalo as the Buffalo Sewer Authority begins utility work.

Beginning Monday Broadway will be closed in both directions between Elm and Oak Streets. Motorists will be directed to follow detours.

NYSDOT said the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.