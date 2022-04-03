Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Portion of Broadway in Buffalo to be closed for eight months for utility work

Traffic Alert
WKBW
Traffic Alert
Posted at 12:09 PM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 12:09:39-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Broadway in Buffalo is expected to be closed for about eight months beginning Monday.

The New York State Department of Transportation said Broadway will be closed from Elm Street to Oak Street in Buffalo as the Buffalo Sewer Authority begins utility work.

Beginning Monday Broadway will be closed in both directions between Elm and Oak Streets. Motorists will be directed to follow detours.

NYSDOT said the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine