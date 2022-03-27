Pond skimming returns to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A big crowd pleaser has returned to ski country following a two year hiatus.

The slopes at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville were jam packed for the annual pond skimming event.

The idea is try try and cross a long pond of water on skis or snowboards, without getting wet.

This year the air and water temperature may have been about the same, but that didn't stop some 50 brave souls from giving it a shot.

Holiday Valley is also going to be making snow Sunday night into Monday to freshen up the slopes for even more skiing and riding into April, weather permitting.