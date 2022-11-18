Poloncarz reports two deaths related to storm in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two people have been reported dead in Erie County after over-exerting themselves during the winter storm.

In an afternoon press conference, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported that two men died after suffering from cardiac events associated with the storm.

Both men were shoveling snow or using a snow blower when their deaths occurred.

Poloncarz additionally stressed in the presser that the snow is "exceptionally heavy and wet." Poloncarz also reminded County residents to "shovel smart because cardiac events, like heart attacks, are always occurring in these situations."

Additionally, in events unrelated to the two deaths, there have been reports of a building collapse in the Town of Hamburg as well as other issues arising from the heavy wet snow.

Unfortunately, we must report the passing of two Erie County residents - associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing. We send our deepest sympathies and remind all that this snow is very heavy and dangerous. #ThatIPASnowStorm — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2022

There has been a partial building collapse in Hamburg due to the weight of the heavy, wet snow. #ThatIPASnowStorm — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 18, 2022

Dr. Gale R. Burstein of the UB School for Pediatrics stressed the following tips for Erie County residents in the snow: