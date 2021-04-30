Poloncarz receives funding to increase high speed internet access throughout Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High speed internet access for all is what Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz hopes to achieve with his broadband network ‘Erie Net’ — a 360 mile high-speed fiber line to be installed throughout Erie County.

“Now why does this matter," Poloncarz said at a press conference at the Broadway Market, Friday. "Well because there are many areas of Erie County that do not have access to high speed fiber. Do not have access to truthfully, high speed mobile internet."

With the help of federal funding brought to the district through COVID-19 relief, Poloncarz is hoping to build this expansive network without the help of tax payers.

The broadband will help spread internet access to under served and or rural areas in the county, and aims at narrowing the digital divide in internet access.

Third party service providers will be able to offer high speed internet to Erie County residents through the broadband and residents who qualify may receive this connection at a discount.