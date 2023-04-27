Poloncarz: Legislature approves funds for county ambulance service, feasibility study for new holding center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Thursday that the Erie County Legislature approved, by a 6-3 vote, plans to:



Allocate 2022 surplus funds to establish a new county ambulance service

Funding for a feasibility study to plan and build a new holding center

An additional $5 million for another round of Storefront Revitalization Program assistance

Poloncarz issued the following statement on the Legislature's vote: