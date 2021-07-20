Poloncarz issues executive order declaring gun violence in Erie County a public health crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued an executive order Tuesday declaring gun violence in Erie County a public health crisis.

Poloncarz was joined by Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin, members of the Legislature’s Majority Caucus, members of the Erie County District Attorney’s office, and several Erie County Commissioners.

According to county officials, data from the Erie County Crime Analysis Center shows that homicides in the county have increased the past four years.

46 in 2017

58 in 2018

59 in 2019

69 in 2020

Officials say the majority of those homicides were through the use of a firearm and as of July 14, 2021 44 of the 49 homicides committed in Erie County used a firearm.

According to county officials, data from New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services for 2020 shows Erie County led all other counties in the state in violent crimes committed with a firearm per capita (130.7 per 100,000 of population) and was more than double the state average (57.4 per 100,000 of population).

We all must play a role in addressing gun violence in Erie County. It affects all of us, even if it is indirectly. That is why today I declared gun violence a public health crisis and ordered certain actions to be taken. Working with our partners we will try to make a difference.

We all have a role to play and a responsibility to keep our communities as safe as possible and do whatever we can to end the scourge of gun violence that is plaguing Erie County. Too many lives have been tragically ended or forever traumatically changed when a firearm has been used, whether in a homicide or suicide, and as a community we need to step up to protect our families, children and loved ones. This Executive Order is both a recognition of the crisis we are facing and a call for community action to address it. The cost of inaction is too high. I thank Legislature Chair Baskin and the Majority caucus for their support along with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. Let’s get to work on creating a safer, healthier community. Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

The executive order that was issued can be found here and directs the Commissioners of Central Police Services, Probation, Health, Mental Health, and Social Services to form a task force to work with local law enforcement and community organizations to prepare programs an initiatives that:

(a) decrease gun violence among youth; (b) increase funding to the programs specific to reducing gun-violence; (c) work with local law enforcement agencies to create strategies to reduce the amount of illegal firearms in Erie County; (d) work with marginalized populations to provide education on gun violence, issues and solutions; (e) advocate for relevant policies that improve health in communities of color; and (f) support local, State, and Federal programs that advance anti-gun violence initiatives.

As part of the executive order the Commissioner of Probation has been directed to increase the number of monthly home visits performed by probation officers with probationers who are at high-risk of involvement with guns and violence.

The Commissioner of the Department of Social Services has also been directed to:

(1) expedite the investment of the additional $530,727 received by Erie County from New York State for additional summer youth employment opportunities, under the new age and geographic residence restrictions provided by New York State, thereby making more at-risk youth and young adults eligible for the program, and to work with local anti-violence organizations and leaders to identify at-risk youth and young adults for the initiative; and (2) following placement of at-risk young adults into temporary employment opportunities as described above, work to transition said young adults into permanent employment opportunities using the Department of Social Services’ Placing Individuals in Vital Opportunity Training (“PIVOT”) program.