LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new poll from Siena College found that roughly two-thirds of New Yorkers don't want the Empire State to be divided into two.

The proposal would make New York City along with Long Island and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley into one state, while leaving Western New York along with the additional upstate New York counties, as its own state.

“Nearly three-quarters of New York City voters, more than two-thirds of downstate suburbanites and a clear majority of upstaters oppose dividing New York into two states. It is also opposed by more than three-quarters of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and half of Republicans,” says Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

The poll found only 25 percent of New Yorkers want to divide the state.