Polish pride shines in the heart of Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is a sense of Polish pride in the heart of Buffalo.

Mayor Byron Brown took part in a Polish flag raising ceremony in front of Buffalo City Hall Saturday morning.

This is all in recognition of Polonia Day, and Polish Flag Day.

The holidays are celebrated by an estimated 20-million people of Polish heritage who live outside the motherland all over the world.

There are approximately 350,000 people of Polish ancestry living here in Western New York.

Per capita, that's more than any other region outside of Poland.