Polish Heritage Dancers hold a Christmas Performance

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Polish Heritage Dancers of Western New York held a performance to celebrate the Polish Christmas season. The performance is called Polish Christmas in the Village, and it happened at St. Gabriel's, in Elma. While there, audiences were able to learn about Polish traditions and enjoy songs in both Polish and English. The director says they choose to perform after Christmas because the polish Christmas season doesn't end until February 2 on Candlemas Day.

