Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash in the Town of Aurora

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the Town of Aurora on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, just after 12:30 p.m., police received a call of a motorcycle crash in the area of 691 Mill Road in the Town of Aurora.

Officers found Bryan Bratos, 38, of East Aurora, with serious, life-threatening injuries. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.