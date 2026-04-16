WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Law enforcement agencies across Erie County are reporting increases in so-called "crimes of opportunity."

Police said suspects are targeting unlocked homes and vehicles, often moving quickly through neighborhoods in search of easy access.

"You're seeing law enforcement agencies around Erie County see an uptick in stolen cars," West Seneca Police Department Lt. Jonathan Luterek said. "A lot of times it's in broad daylight and other times it's overnight."

In West Seneca, police are asking for the public's help identifying a man connected to break-ins near Seneca Street and Harlem Road. Officers stress the issue is not limited to one area.

WATCH: Police warn of increase in break-ins and car thefts tied to unlocked homes and vehicles

Police warn of increase in break-ins and car thefts tied to unlocked homes and vehicles

Residents in another West Seneca neighborhood near Heather Hill Drive said they have noticed more petty theft and suspicious activity in recent months.

"I try to stay alert, but it's tough," Denis Jacques said. "You're in and out of the house. They could get in the garage while you're outside. It doesn't take long."

Jacques, a West Seneca resident, said being home more often could act as a deterrent.

"My wife and I are retired, so we're here a lot," Jacques said. "So, this is not a perfect house to break into."

Across the region, neighbors are sharing similar experiences online, including thefts from unlocked vehicles. One resident said his passport and wallet were stolen.

Other people in South Buffalo have reported similar problems on social media, warning of people pulling on door handles late at night.

Police said it's a common pattern, adding that suspects pull into neighborhoods, try handles and move on until they find an unlocked vehicle.

"They just try door handles until they find one that opens," Luterek said.

Law enforcement officials said many of these incidents are preventable and often involve unlocked vehicles.

Many of these incidents fall under property crimes, which remain the most commonly reported offenses across the state, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Officials said the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to lock doors and remove valuables from your vehicle.

Even in quiet neighborhoods, small precautions can make a big difference.