Police: USPS vehicle involved in crash in Amherst, driver extricated

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a Postal Service worker was hurt in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say around 2:00 p.m. a Chevy Equinox crashed into a USPS vehicle at the intersection of Youngs Road and Dauphin Drive, flipping it.

Firefighters with the East Amherst Fire Company had to extricate the 57-year-old woman driving the USPS vehicle, who was taken to Erie County Medical Center via Twin City Ambulance.

Her condition was not made available.

The 32-year-old man driving the Chevy Equinox was not hurt.

The Amherst Police Department is investigating the accident and is asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call the department at (716) 689-1311.