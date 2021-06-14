Police use spike strips to end pursuit in Niagara County

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing a long list of criminal charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County.

Sheriff's deputies say they tried to initiate a traffic stop Saturday night on suspicion that the vehicle was stolen.

Police say the driver, 46 year old John Malicoat, refused to pull over.

They say he drove through several communities with various police agencies in pursuit, but the chase had to be called off because of high speeds and reckless driving by the suspect.

Deputies eventually used a tire deflation device to stop the pursuit on Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Cambria.

Police say they had to use a taser to get Malicoat into custody.

He's facing a number of charges including assault, criminal possession of stolen property, DWI, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer.