Police: two young men shot just blocks away from Buffalo Central Terminal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say two young men were rushed to the hospital after an overnight shooting.

It happened on Sweet Avenue at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, just a few blocks from Buffalo's Central Terminal.

Police say they found an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old man had been shot while sitting in a car.

The two victims were rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where the 18-year-old man is listed in critical condition. The 20-year-old is listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police GVU detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information on this shooting to please call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.