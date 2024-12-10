Police: Two people in masks broke into Cheektowaga home and opened fire Tuesday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga Police are investigating a home invasion and shooting Tuesday.

Police say two people in masks targeted a specific home on Sandstone Drive just after noon.

Authorities say the masked suspects broke into the home and fired several gunshots from an unknown type of weapon.

Two homeowners were inside the house at the time. They told police they were not injured during the incident.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages but they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

Anyone in the area with video evidence of what happened is asked to call the police detective bureau at 716-686-3510.