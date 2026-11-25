BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a man died after officers shot him Wednesday evening while responding to a knife call.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Hertel Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., according to the Buffalo Police Department. Police said multiple officers deployed their Tasers before two officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

Witnesses said the man was carrying large knives that appeared to be machetes.

This is a developing story and WKBW reporters are at the scene working to learn more about what happened.

