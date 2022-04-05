Police: two men hurt, one in critical condition at ECMC following shooting in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls Police say two men were hospitalized — one is in critical condition at ECMC — after a shooting late Monday night.

According to the department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue just before 10:00 p.m.

Police say the 35-year-old man who was shot was driven to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center in a private car. He had been shot several times in the body. He was stabilized and transported to Erie County Medical Center.

The second man who was shot was also driven to NFMMC in a private car. Police say he was shot in the leg and treated at the hospital.

Niagara Falls police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or to call the department at (716) 286-4711.