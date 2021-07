BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night near D'Youville College.

Investigators say two men were shot near Vermont Street and West Avenue just after 9:00 p.m.

Both were taken to ECMC with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department via its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.