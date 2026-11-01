Police: Two seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A car crashed into a tree early Sunday morning, leaving the driver and a passenger seriously injured, according to Amherst police.

Around 2:57 a.m., officers responded to the crash on Chestnut Ridge Road near Edgewater Drive. Amherst police say a 2016 Chevy Cruze, which was driven by a 42-year-old man, went off the roadway and hit a tree while traveling southbound on Chestnut Ridge Road.

Amherst police say the driver fled the scene but was apprehended by officers shortly after. The driver suffered serious abdominal and leg injuries and was hospitalized as a result. The passenger, a 34-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries and was also hospitalized.

Amherst police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has surveillance video of it to reach out to them at (716) 689-1311.

