BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a mysterious death.

Detectives say the body of a 58 year old woman was found in the street along Indian Church Road in South Buffalo.

That happened just before 8 o'clock Sunday morning.

There's no word on a possible cause of death at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call or text the confidential Police Hotline.

The number is (716) 847-2255.