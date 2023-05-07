Police torch run for Special Olympics in West Seneca

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Members of local law enforcement gathered in the southtowns for an event they hold close to their hearts.

The West Seneca Police Department hosted its leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run on Sunday.

The event started and finished at the Veterans Park Memorial behind town hall on Union Road.

The annual run has grown from a total of 8 officers taking part in 2014, to more than 100 this year.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes with year-round sports training, athletic competitions and health screenings.

