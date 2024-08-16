Police: Tonawanda man had child pornography, 13 assault weapons and 85 large capacity magazines

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man is facing charges for child sex crimes and illegal firearms.

New York State Police arrested John Yungbluth Wednesday after executing a search warrant at his home.

During the search, troopers say they found more than 30 pieces of computer evidence that will be looked at for child pornography. They claim to have also found a total of 13 assault weapons that were not registered.

Police also say they found more than 85 large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices and two handguns that were not registered in New York State.

Yungbluth does have a valid New York State pistol permit for multiple handguns.

Yungbluth was arraigned for Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, His bail was set at $25,000 or $50,000 bond.