Police to crack down on illegal fireworks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shooting explosions into the air and watching them erupt into tiny little fiery pieces, certainly has some entertainment value.

People seeking that entertainment, while using illegal fireworks in New York, have been getting on the nerves of some, namely certain Western New York police departments.

The amount of fireworks used this past long weekend, in a pair of communities, sparked reminders from law enforcement.

The Olean Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they "will be stepping up enforcement of local and or NYS laws in response to firework complaints in the City of Olean over the next several weeks."

The Jamestown Police Department echoing a similar message on their page.

"It is important to remember those who served our country and suffer from PTSD. In addition to being a violation of the Jamestown City Code, discharging fireworks can cause serious issues for some of our veterans."

Certain fireworks are legal in New York. They're called sparkling devices and stay on the ground. Anything that shoots into the air and explodes is illegal, unless being launched by professionals.

The window to purchase sparkling devices in New York begins on June 20th and lasts until July 5th.

