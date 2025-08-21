Police searching for suspect after violent home invasion in Orchard Park; 3 other suspects arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police say three suspects have been arrested and a fourth suspect remains on the run after a violent home invasion.

Police say the four suspects forced their way into a home on Milestrip Road at about 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the victim was locked in his bedroom at the time of the break-in, but the suspects were able to bust through his door and assault the 39-year-old man.

The suspects then went on to damage the home and steal about $30,000 in property from the residence, according to police.

Three of the suspects, 42-year-old Danielle Hennings, 26-year-old Davon Pettigrew and 27-year-old Caija Campbell, turned themselves in. All three were charged with burglary, gang assault and conspiracy. Pettigrew and Hennings were also charged with criminal mischief. Police say additional charges are expected to be filed.

All three suspects were arraigned and released, based on New York State bail laws.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fourth suspect, who is known to law enforcement. Police say efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect are ongoing.

The victim had to be taken to ECMC for serious injuries.