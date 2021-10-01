Police searching for missing Niagara County teen

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Investigators say Jayla Rose Stover was last seen on Friday wearing a white t-shirt, black yoga pants, black shoes and has a pink/peach hoodie with her. She was last seen in the Niagara Falls area but does could also be in the vicinity of Lockport.

If you have information regarding Jayla’s whereabouts, please contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.

