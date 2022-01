BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Buffalo.

Authorities say Erik Arroyo was last seen in early January and is believed to be in the area.

Arroyo was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow and orange lettering saying "Attack on Titans," dark jeans and black sneakers.

NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse

Anyone with information is asked to call police or 1-800-346-3543.