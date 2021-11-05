Watch
Police: man with autism found safe after being reported missing

Ellicott Town Police Department
Posted at 7:19 PM, Nov 05, 2021
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — UPDATE: The Ellicott Town Police Department says the 20-year-old man has been found and is safe.

Original: The Ellicott Town Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 20-year-old man with autism.

Police say Carter Davis may be in need of medical attention.

According to an alert, Davis was last seen on Swanson Road in the City of Jamestown around 11 a.m. Friday, November 5.

Police say Davis was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. He is also believed to be on foot in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ellicott Town Police Department at (716) 661-7232 or 911.

