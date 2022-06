BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are trying to solve the case of the city's most recent shooting.

Officers say a 32 year old man was attacked near the corner of Genesee and Erb Streets early Saturday morning.

Authorities say somebody drove the victim to ECMC in a private car.

We don't know his name or condition right now, and police are still looking for the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.