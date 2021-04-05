Watch
Police search for person of interest after vehicle stolen, owner struck and seriously injured

West Seneca Police Department
Posted at 11:04 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:06:28-04

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a person of interest.

Police say the individual is a person of interest from a larceny/robbery on March 11 in the parking lot of Wegmans on Orchard Park Road.

According to police, a suspect stole product from the store then stole a vehicle in the parking lot and struck the vehicle's owner as they drove away. The vehicle's owner was seriously injured.

The vehicle was located after it was abandoned in the area of Broadway and Bailey in the City of Buffalo.

Police say the individual appears to be wearing a West Seneca West shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Volpe at 716-558-3132 or the anonymous tip line at 716-675-8423.

