Police scene under 190 North exit ramp in Buffalo

Off Exit 6 onto Oak Street downtown
WKBW
Buffalo police on scene under the 190 Northbound Exit 6 ramp onto Oak Street
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 06:09:34-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There was a heavy police presence under a 190 North exit ramp early this morning in downtown Buffalo.

First responders were at the scene around 3:45 a.m. It was under the Exit 6 ramp, onto Oak Street.

Our crew at the scene saw what appeared to be a motorcycle on the ramp. An ambulance was directly below the ramp.

Officers were walking underneath the ramp with flashlights.

We reached out to AMR, which says it did respond to the scene but did not transport anyone to the hospital.

We also have a call out to Buffalo police for more information.

