Police: Ridge Road closed in West Seneca due to fire

WKBW staff
Posted at 5:29 PM, Feb 23, 2022
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police say Ridge Road is closed in both directions near the Lackawanna border due to a fire.

Police say both westbound exits of the 219 at Ridge Road are also closed.

Police say the fire is at the Buffalo's Best Catering building.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

