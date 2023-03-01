Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police respond to reported threat at Lackawanna High School

lackawanna high school.jpg
WKBW
lackawanna high school.jpg
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 15:11:13-05

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna police said Lackawanna High School was on lockdown Wednesday due to a threat that was called in.

Police investigated along with New York State police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office and said they cleared the scene around noon.

7 News has reached out to the school for a comment and we are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up