Police respond to reported threat at Lackawanna High School

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lackawanna police said Lackawanna High School was on lockdown Wednesday due to a threat that was called in.

Police investigated along with New York State police and the Erie County Sheriff's Office and said they cleared the scene around noon.

State police & Erie County Sheriff vehicles leaving school. Still Lackawanna police remain. No information or update at this time. @WKBW https://t.co/XGR8dsztPC pic.twitter.com/4M2D77rLVS — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) March 1, 2023

7 News has reached out to the school for a comment and we are waiting to hear back.