NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is recovering after being rescued by police from the basement of a Niagara Falls home, where officers said she was chained.

Meantime, officers are trying to locate the man they say put her there: Michael Ciskiewic, 25, of Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls Police called on the U.S. Marshals Monday morning to help in locating the suspect. Rebbeca Smith, with the U.S. Marshals in Buffalo, tells 7 Eyewitness News they're "only assisting" in this manhunt.

The scene is clear on Monroe. What was believed to be a stand-off is turning into a manhunt. Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael J. Ciskiewic. He’s connected to a situation where a woman was found chained in this basement. https://t.co/7rSEt0Rql2 pic.twitter.com/XkE4pAGnDf — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) June 10, 2019

Police remained outside a home on Monroe Avenue during most of the overnight hours, engaged in what they thought was a standoff with Ciskiewic. But he was not inside the house where the woman was found.

The homeowner is listed as a John Ciskiewic, unsure of relation to Michael J. Ciskiewic. https://t.co/xyMl9ZutUY pic.twitter.com/b0Xq6NrJMv — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) June 10, 2019

Police made an initial visit to a home on Monroe around 1 a.m. Sunday. They received a call of an assault, but found no one at the home. They did find a broken window and a blood trail, but the trail was lost down an alley.

Niagara Falls - NFPD, State Police and County are currently in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue. Forcible entry made into a house for reasons unknown right now. Will update when we find out more. Police and swat are still on scene at 19th and Niagara Street. pic.twitter.com/lde7LKVelQ — The Action Niagara Falls (@TheAction716) June 9, 2019

At dawn, police began searching for a woman. She was reported missing by her family. Using a bloodhound, they tracked blood to a home just down the block from the initial residence.

After making contact with someone inside, officers breached the home's back door and found the woman chained in the basement. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Police have not divulged any more information about her.

7 Eyewitness News did a criminal background search on Cishiewic, but it yielded no results.

The on-line Whitepages indicate 25-year-old Cishiewic lives at 3040 Monroe Avenue. According to the city of Niagara Falls Assessor's webpage, the owner of the home is his father, John Cishiewic. He also owns a second home on the same street.

His father tells 7 Eyewitness News his son is dealing with "emotional problems" and might be using synthetic marijuana.

We also found a Facebook page of Michael Cishiewic. It says he lives in Niagara Falls, but it shows no workplace or education information. The last post is from April 30th.

7 Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update this article as new details emerge.