Police rescue elderly resident after responding to fire that damaged two West Seneca homes

West Seneca police rescued an elderly resident after responding to a fire that damaged two homes on Osgood Avenue.
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire that spread to two West Seneca homes and caused more than $400K in total damage is under investigation.

According to the West Seneca Police Department, officers and multiple fire companies responded to the structure fire on Osgood Avenue on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m.

An attached garage was fully engulfed in flames and began spreading to the rest of the home. Police said the homeowner escaped and was treated for a minor burn.

The fire then spread to a neighboring home and officers rescued an elderly resident with limited mobility from the home. Police released body camera video of the rescue, which you can watch in the video player above.

The American Red Cross is assisting police say damage to the two homes exceeds $200K each.

