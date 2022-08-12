Police release more details on fatal four-vehicle crash in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Dunkirk police continue to investigate a fatal four-vehicle crash that occurred on August 11 and further details have now been released.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on August 11 in the area on Central Avenue near Howard Street.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that 31-year-old Luis Perez-Torres was operating a vehicle at an excessively high rate of speed north on Central Avenue approaching the intersection of Howard Avenue when he struck two vehicles that were starting to travel north after waiting for a stop light. Perez-Torres then continued through the intersection and struck a third vehicle that was stopped at the stop light going south. The vehicle then overturned and Perez-Torres and 17-year-old Erik Rodriguez-Montalvo, also known as Erik M. Medina Rodriguez, were ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle came to a rest on its roof.

According to police, Perez-Torres was pronounced dead at the scene and Rodriguez-Montalvo was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another victim in Perez-Torres' vehicle was flown to Hamot Medical Center in Erie Pa., and two victims from two other vehicles were transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The crash is still under investigation.