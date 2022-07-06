Watch Now
Police recruitment event to be held in Amherst

Posted at 6:18 PM, Jul 06, 2022
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW)  — A police recruitment event will be held on July 11, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amherst Police Community Policing and Training Facility on Bailey Avenue in Amherst.

Departments will also be recruiting public safety dispatchers for both part-time and full-time positions.

Officers from Amherst, Cheektowaga, Kenmore, Lancaster, Tonawanda, the City of Lockport, Buffalo State College, and the University at Buffalo will distribute applications for the Erie County Civil Service Police Officer exam taking place on September 17, 2022.

The deadline to register for the exam is July 27, 2022.

