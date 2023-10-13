Police presence ramped up in Western New York after Hamas calls for 'Day of Rage'

“We have to stay positive.” — Rabbi Mendy Labkowski

Jewish communities across Western New York have ramped up security, after a former Hamas leader called for a “Day of Rage” across the world.

“People are really, really scared,” said Rabbi Mendy Labkowski, from the Chabad Center for Jewish Life.

On Fridaynight, which is when Shabbat begins for Jewish people across the world, Buffalo Police and the Erie Sheriff's Office had vehicles outside Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo, Western New York’s largest Jewish Congregation.

“We have to be vigilant. We have to be careful,” said Rabbi Labkowski. “But by not going to shul, by not participating, or not living day-to-day life we are ultimately giving in to Hamas, we are giving in to what they want, we are giving in to fear, and terror that they are trying to keep us home.”

The Chabad Center for Jewish Life said it requested a police presence from Amherst Police on Friday night, but said police stated they don’t have manpower.

7 News called Amherst Police’s Public Information Office throughout the day on Friday, but has yet to answer.

Police warn if you see something, say something and call 911.

New Yorkers who see suspicious activity should report it immediately through the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ “Safeguard New York” website. People can also call 1-866-SAFENYS (1-866-723-3697) to submit a tip, or report it here.

Anyone who has received bias-motivated threats or experienced harassment or discrimination should contact the Hate Crimes Task Force by calling 1-888-392-3644 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or texting “HATE” to 81336. Reports can also be filed online here.