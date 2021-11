TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda police are investigating a crash that closed part of Military Road Wednesday evening.

Police tell Channel 7 News a pedestrian was hit by a car just before 6:00 p.m. near Homewood Avenue.

Crews blocked off Military Road for several hours to investigate the scene. It was reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Police could not say what condition the victim was in.