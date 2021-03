BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say one person was hurt in a crash on I-190 Northbound in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Police tell the 7 Eyewitness Newsroom it happened near the ramp for Exit 7 onto Church Street at 4:45 a.m.

One car was involved. The driver was transported to Erie County Medical Center with minor injuries.

Crews blocked the right and center lanes of traffic to clean up the scene.

It was cleared by 5:30 a.m.