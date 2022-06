BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after a shooting in South Buffalo.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. at a gas station with a Subway on Hopkins Street near Tifft Street.

They say the victim was shot in the leg and foot and taken to ECMC in an ambulance.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Buffalo Police Tipline at (716) 847-2255.