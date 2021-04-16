Watch
Police: 29-year-old man dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road

Posted at 2:38 AM, Apr 16, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing East Robinson Road.

Investigators say it happened around 8:25 p.m. Thursday near the Tops at the intersection with Niagara Falls Boulevard.

They say a 65-year-old North Tonawanda man driving a Chevrolet hit the 29-year-old man who was crossing the road.

The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The accident is currently under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area who may have footage of the accident to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.

