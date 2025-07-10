Police: Olean parent charged after 2-year-old ingested part of marijuana edible labeled 'death bar'

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Olean police announced a parent was arrested and charged after a 2-year-old ingested part of a marijuana edible labeled "death bar."

Police said the incident occurred on June 26. Crews responded to a residence in the north end of the city for a child who had possibly overdosed. The child was transported to Olean General Hospital.

According to police, it was learned that the child ingested part of a marijuana edible labeled "death bar" while unsupervised inside the residence. The child was then transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo for further treatment. The child did recover and has been released from the hospital.

Police said the incident was investigated by the Criminal Unit, Juvenile Unit and Cattaraugus County Child Protective Services. A parent was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17.

Police issued a reminder to keep any type of edible locked up in your home, as most edibles appear to children as candy.