Police officer shoots car chase suspect in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — We have new information on a police officer who shot a car chase suspect in Niagara Falls.

Our cameraman on the scene, finding a car with both tires blown out on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The mayor's office saying this followed a high speed police chase along the I-190.

It ended right off the highway, near the Niagara Falls Boulevard exit.

Authorities say the suspect started driving toward officers, when one of the officers fired a shot, hitting the suspect in the car.

The driver was taken to ECMC for what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the suspect, or the officer involved in the shooting.