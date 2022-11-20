Police officer fatally shoots man while responding to domestic incident

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Town of Niagara police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man while responding to reports of a domestic incident.

Authorities are not releasing much more information other than the man who died in 40 years old.

Police say the incident happened on Chester Avenue Friday night.

No one else at the scene was injured.

According to a news release, the incident is currently being investigated by the Town of Niagara Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the

Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the New York State Attorney Generals office.

It goes on to say that no additional information is being released at this time.